Google Doodle celebrates noted Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi on his 101st birthday

Today's Google doodle celebrates noted Indian poet Kaifi Azmi on his 101st birthday. Google released a doodle featuring Azmi. The doodle shows Azmi addressing a gathering.

Apart from writing tracks for films such as Haqeeqat, Pakeezah and Arth that went onto become classics, Azmi also wrote widely about the issues facing farmers and also on communal harmony.

The noted Urdu poet was a staunch advocate of women's rights as he not only translated its importance into words but also set up several organizations for empowering women in his native village Mijwan situated in UP.

He set up the Kaifi Azmi Higher Secondary School for Girls, the Kaifi Azmi Inter-College for Girls,Kaifi Azmi Computer Training Centre and the Kaifi Azmi Embroidery and Sewing Centre for Women. All these organizations are run by the NGO Mijwan Welfare Society.

Apart from being a lyricist credited with bringing the depth of the Urdu language into Bollywood lyrics, Azmi was also an accomplished screenwriter. He won the National Award and the Filmfare Award for writing the screenplay and dialogues for the critically acclaimed Balraj Sahni starrer Garm Hawa. For his extraordinary contributions in the fields of literature and education, he was conferred with the Padma Shri and Sahitya Akademi Fellowship.

