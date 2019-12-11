Facebook, Google out of list of top 10 places to work; HubSpot grabs top spot

Google, Facebook and Apple - three of the biggest and most desirable places to work have been dropped out of the top spots on Glassdoor's annual list of Best Places to Work. Cloud computing company HubSpot grabbed the No. 1 spot on the list.

Facebook had made it to the list for three times in the past 10 years, while Google was the top choice in 2015 and made it to the list for eight times before that. Apple Inc that was consistently ranked in the top 25 has been pushed way down in the list. Google has been placed at the 11th spot, while Facebook has been pushed to the 23rd spot. Apple has been ranked the 84th best place to work.

The top ten names on the list are: HubSpot, management consultancy firm Bain & Company, electronic agreement company DocuSign, fast food chain In-N-Out Burger, insurance company Sammons Financial Group, research facility Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, robotic products manufacturer Intuitive Surgical, tech company Ultimate Software, online teaching company VIPKid and American airline Southwest Airlines.

LinkedIn has been ranked on 12th spot, followed by Boston Consulting Group on the 13th. Microsoft that was ranked 34th last year has been ranked 21. McKinsey & Company grabbed the 24th spot, while Adobe was 39th. Dell Technologies has been ranked 67th and Johnson & Johnson 71st. Accenture is on the 83rd spot, PwC on the 94th and Intel Corporation is on the 100th spot.

The annual list is made from employee reviews on parameters such as compensation, benefits, culture and senior management. Facebook and Google have found themselves in several controversies in the past year. A recent internal poll stated that fewer employees are inspired by CEO Sundar Pichai's vision than a year ago.

