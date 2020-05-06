Himalayan range visible from Bihar's Singhwahini village after decades

A picture of the snow capped Himalayan range as visible from the Singhwahini village in Bihar is going viral on social media. Residents of the village woke up to the stunning and rare view on Monday morning.

This picture was shared by Ritu Jaiswal, Sarpanch of the Gram Panchayat Singhwahini, located in Sitamarhi district of Bihar. According to Jaiswal, this is the first time she has seen the Himalyan Range from her village, though other mountains of Nepal would often be visible in clearer weather.

Jaiswal wrote in Hindi, "We can see the Mount Everest from our terraces today". She further said in her tweet that the nature is balancing itself, attributing the clear visibility of Mount Everest to lower air pollution levels due to the nationwide lockdown to curb COVID-19. Jaiswal in another tweet said that the aerial distance between Singhwahini and Mount Everest is 194 km.

She responded to a query on how she was sure that this is Mount Everest by claiming, "Because definitely when we can see the snowy peak of the Himalayas, the highest ones can only be seen and Everest is in the north east of our village and this pic is of the north east." Jaiswal further said that her husband used to see Everest during the 80s.

This picture has gone viral on social media and wowed users. This picture was retweeted by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan who said that Mount Everest was seen from Bihar after decades.

When people of Singhwahini village, Bihar saw Everest from their own houses. They say this happened after decades. Courtesy @activistritu. pic.twitter.com/X0SQtZe22T - Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 5, 2020

Here is how the other users reacted

When people of Singhwahini village Sitamarhi, Bihar saw Everest from their own houses. They say this happened after decades. pic.twitter.com/um1Hv5nfHb - Deepak Das (@5e10e8759555409) May 6, 2020

What a lovely view. It's like rebooting nature in true sense. #GreenRecovery - Anish Singh (@anishsingh21) May 4, 2020

Himalay visible due to affect of Lockdown caused by COVID19 - Navneet Mishra (@Navneet71019778) May 5, 2020

Marvellous....i dont think anyone in last 3 generation can claim to see it. - Mayank Jaiswal (@mayankjaiswal78) May 4, 2020

