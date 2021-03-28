Holi 2021: Wishes, messages, Facebook, WhatsApp status, stickers, best Holi songs, greetings, images and pictures

The Holi festival is here and people are excited to celebrate with fervour despite Covid fears. The festival marks the celebration of the victory of good over evil. On Holi, which is also known as the festival of love and colours, people celebrate it by playing with colours, dancing on music beats, playing games and eating different foods with their friends and family. Holi is one of the most famous festivals in India, though Covid-19 restrictions in several parts of the country this year may dampen the celebrations.

Holi lasts for a day and a night, beginning in the evening of Purnima or Full Moon Day. The ritual starts by lighting a bonfire on Full Moon Day and the celebrations follow the other day by playing with colours, sharing gifts, playing games, etc.

Though it's named differently in various parts of the country, the festival is known as Holika Dahan on the evening of Full Moon Day, while as Holi the next day. The festival of colour can bring joy, positivity and togetherness in these trying times when the world is fighting one of the deadliest pandemics.

While large gatherings should be avoided amid Covid times, and there are several restrictions in place in most parts of the country, you can still make it worth it. Send some carefully crafted Holi messages, WhatsApp Holi memes, and wishes, and let them know we all are together in these difficult times.

Here are some wishes, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status, best Holi songs, greetings, images and picture suggestions to enhance your Holi celebrations.

Holi 2021 wishes and messages:

May your life be more coloured with the hues of happiness!



Enjoy the festive spirit and the music of the celebration... Happy Holi

Red for prosperity



Green for happiness Blue for longevity Orange for progress Pink for friendships May you be blessed with all shades of Holi... Happy Holi

Bright colours, water balloons, gujiyas and melodious songs are the ingredients of perfect Holi. Wish you a very happy and wonderful Holi





Rang lekar khelte gulal, lekar khelte Radha sang Holi Nand lal khelte...Bolo sara rara



Happy Holi!!

Fill your heart with joy and brighten your days with smiles and love... Happy Holi





Red, green, yellow and blue



The colours of Holi remind me of you 'Coz just like them you are So vibrant and full of fun... Happy Holi

Holi 2021 WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook status to share:

Let's throw away the sorrows, negatives as we throw the colours in the air, and renew our love with a bit of romantic colour. Happy Holi!

It's the time to celebrate, enjoy and make a bond with people, sweets, and colours. Happy Holi 2021!

Happy Holi 2021 from my family to you and your family. Hope you have a colourful day and a beautiful life.

May God give you peace of mind and bless you with good health. Happy Holi!

May the year ahead be prosperous and happy and every day as colourful as the day of Holi.

Holi 2021 colorful pics

Photo credit: Twitter

Holi 2021 best greetings

Hope God paints the canvas of your life with the best colours and sparkle. Happy Holi to you and your Family!!

Let's make a bonfire of our pride, negativity, and envy this Holi. Happy Holi!

Niklo galiyon me bana kar toli, Bhiga do aaj har ek ki jholi, Koi muskara de to use gale laga lo, Varna nikal lo laga ke rang, keh ke Happy Holi!!

Rango ka tyohaar aaya hai, Saath apne khushiyan laya hai, Isse pehle koi rang de aapko, Humne subh kamnaon ka rang, sabse pehle bhijwaya hai. Happy Holi.

Mere aur mere pariwar ki or se aapko Holi ke pavan avsar par dheron shubh kamnayein.

Happy Holi stickers: How to send?

Go to Google Play Store and type Holi Stickers in the search bar

You can down any app with a relevant rating but 'Holi Sticks for WhatsApp-- WAStickers' is preferable

Download and open the app

Tap on the + icon and choose the sticker you want to use on WhatsApp

Click on 'add' and you are done. The sticker pack will be added to your WhatsApp emoticons

As you open WhatsApp, go to stickers and you'll find downloaded Holi stickers there

