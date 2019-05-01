Gadchiroli Maoists Attack: 16 security personnel killed in Maharashtra; perpetrators will not be spared, says PM Modi

A total of 16 security personnel have been killed in an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast carried out by Naxals in Gadchiroli area of Maharashtra on Wednesday. The high-intensity land-mine blast was executed by Naxals on a police vehicle, which was carrying 16 security personnel, reported ANI. The blast took place on the Kurkheda-Korchi road in Gadchiroli when a team of the C-60 commandos, an anti-Naxal unit, was patrolling the area. The attack happened a day after Naxals torched as many as 36 police vehicles on Tuesday night. Heavy exchange of fire is underway between police and Naxals at the site of blast in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. Condemning the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the perpetrators of such violence would not be spared. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also said the attack on Maharashtra Police personnel in Gadchiroli was an act of cowardice and desperation.

Here are the latest updates on IED bast in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra.

3:44PM: "It would not be right to term this as an intelligence failure. It is a dastardly attack, we will try our best that such incidents are not repeated. Our people are present at the spot, more information will come out by today evening," said Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal.

3:35PM: "We are prepared to give a befitting reply to this attack (Gadchiroli Naxal attack). Operations are going on in the area to ensure that no further casualties take place," said Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal.

3.15 PM: Congress party indulges in politics over the killing of jawans: "...390 Jawans have been martyred in Naxal attacks in past 5 years that expose hollow claims by Modi Govt of securing India," says Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

"Anguished to know that our 16 police personnel from Gadchiroli C-60 force got martyred in a cowardly attack by naxals today. My thoughts and prayers are with the martyrs' families. I'm in touch with DGP and Gadchiroli SP," says Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

2.45 PM: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has also condemned the attack, saying attack on Maharashtra Police personnel in Gadchiroli "is an act of cowardice and desperation".

2.41 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the despicable attack on security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. "Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts & solidarity are with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared," he tweeted.

2.39 PM: "The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

2.36 PM: Exchange of fire underway between Police and Naxals.

2.32 PM: Gadchiroli Naxal Attack: It was a high-intensity land-mine blast, says agency reports.

2.28 PM: A total of 15 police personnel and a driver have lost lives in this incident, confirms Maharashtra state minister.

2.27 PM: The attack happened a day after Naxals torched as many as 36 police vehicles at a road construction site in Kurkheda of Gadchiroli district on Tuesday night.

2.24 PM: The blast took place on the Kurkheda-Korchi road in Gadchiroli when a team of the C-60 commandoes, an anti-Naxal unit, was patrolling the area.

2.20 PM: The blast took place between Jamborkheda and Lendhari in Gadchiroli, claims agency reports.

2.10 PM: Initial reports said 10 jawans had been injured.

