'If he is innocent, penalise the woman': Parineeti Chopra on Zomato delivery boy case

On March 10, a Bangalore-based Instagram influencer in a viral video had alleged that a Zomato delivery boy punched her in the face after an argument over the delayed food delivery. After the Zomato delivery agent's side of the story came out, the public support largely shifted towards him. Now, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has come out in support of the Zomato delivery boy. The 'Saina' star has requested Zomato India to "publically report the truth".

Chopra took to Twitter to share her opinion on this developing story. She wrote, "Zomato India - PLEASE find and publicly report the truth. If the gentleman is innocent (and I believe he is), PLEASE help us penalise the woman in question. This is inhuman, shameful and heartbreaking .. Please let me know how I can help. #ZomatoDeliveryGuy @zomatoin".

Zomato India - PLEASE find and publicly report the truth.. If the gentleman is innocent (and I believe he is), PLEASE help us penalise the woman in question. This is inhuman, shameful and heartbreaking .. Please let me know how I can help.. #ZomatoDeliveryGuy@zomato@zomatoin - Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 14, 2021

Chopra also put up an Instagram Story to support the Zomato delivery agent. She posted a picture of the Zomato delivery boy and wrote "FIND THE TRUTHHH!! If this man has been framed for no reason, the woman who did this NEEDS to pay for his pain! F***."

After the video of Bangalore-based Instagram influencer went viral, the Zomato delivery boy named Kamaraj was arrested on the charges of assaulting a woman on March 10. He was later granted conditional bail the next day.

Kamaraj in a statement refuted the allegation made by the influencer in the viral video. Kamaraj alleged that Hitesha was acting rude and hit him with a slipper. Kamaraj noted that he was only defending himself by pushing her hands away. "She had a ring on her finger and this hit her nose. You can see the ring in the video she has posted on social media," Kamaraj added.

A video of Kamraj saying that he has no intention of filing a complaint against anyone has surfaced online. In the video, Kamaraj is crying and is begging to get his job back. "I have no intention of filing a complaint against anyone. Because the only thing I want is just to live my life peacefully. I request you to help me out to get out of this case. I want to return to my job. My father passed away 15 years ago," says Kamaraj in the video.

This guy deserves his job back and an apology from that girl publicly. #JusticeForKamaraj@zomatoin@zomatopic.twitter.com/Rn3ls6GBRy - Sayon Sur (@SayonSur) March 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for her two back-to-back releases 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Saina'.

