India close to be 2nd largest COVID-19 infected nation

India is closing in on Brazil to become the second country after the US in terms of total number of COVID-19 cases in the world.

Total number of cases in India has reached 12,148,487 cases as of yesterday, whereas Brazil is still ahead with 12,664,058 cases. While Brazil had 86,704 new cases, that in India was 53,158. While Brazil has a population of only 21.36 crore, that in India is 139 crore. Experts say for every symptomatic test positive case in India, there should be 10-30 asymptomatic cases and 20 untested cases.

However, in terms of active cases, India is far behind at 553,933 cases, where as Brazil has 1,271,639 cases and the US has 6,946,170 cases. While India tests 174,557 people per million, that in the Brazil is lower at 133,843 people per million.

The US is the most affected nation with 31,097,104 total cases and 5,64,138 deaths. Relatively, deaths in India is only 162,502 so far, where as the same in Brazil is 317,936. Yesterday alone, 3668 people died in Brazil due to the pandemic, where as death in India was about 350. Countries most affected in the second wave include the US, Brazil, India, Italy, France, Turkey, Germany, the UK etc.