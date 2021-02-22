India records sharpest surge in COVID-19 cases since November last year

India is witnessing another surge in fresh COVID-19 cases. In the past 24 hours, the number of active cases increased by 4,421, which amounts to a spike of 3 per cent. This is the steepest rise in cases since November-end last year. The number of active cases crossed the 1.5-lakh mark for the first time in 17 days on Monday.

On November 27, 2020, the number of active cases was 4,55,555. This was an increase of 3.85 per cent from 4,38,667 active cases recorded on November 24. The number of active cases is the difference between fresh cases and recoveries.

Monday was the fifth consecutive day on which the number of active cases in the country increased.

There has also been an increase in the number of fresh COVID-19 reported daily. On February 16, 9,121 fresh cases were detected while on February 22 this number had increased to 14,199. The seven-day moving average has increased by 12.8 per cent in the past few days.

This spike in national number is occurring as a result of an increase in daily COVID-19 cases in five states. These are - Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

The Centre had issued a warning to all states saying that continued "adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour" is important for breaking the chain of coronavirus transmission.

"Over 74 per cent of active cases are in Kerala and Maharashtra... there has also been a spike in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh... Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir are also witnessing a surge in daily new cases," the Health Ministry stated on Sunday, as per NDTV.

Maharashtra is the worst hit among the five states. The seven-day moving average was at 5,230 on Monday morning, this is the highest it's been since December 2, 2020. On Monday, the state reported 6,971 fresh cases which is the most detected in a 24-hour period since October 24, 2020.

Responding to the spike in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had stated that the situation in the state is "serious". He had warned that the government will impose another lockdown if the COVID-19 number continues to rise.

