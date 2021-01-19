India Vs Australia: Last time Australia lost a Gabba test Virat Kohli was 16-day old: ICC

It has been a great day for Indian cricket fans. India defeated Australia in the fourth test match on Tuesday, winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by 2-1. The Indian side beat Australia by 3 wickets at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, commonly known as the Gabba. This is a significant feat for the Indian side as 'The Gabba' is considered a fortress of the Australian cricket team as they had not lost a test match on the ground since 1988 i.e 32 years ago. International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter to explain how long it was been since Australia lost a test match at The Gabba.

ICC wrote on Twitter, "Last time Australia lost a Gabba Test… George H.W. Bush had just won the US Presidential election Bad Medicine by Bon Jovi was charting #1Virat Kohli was 16 days old Sachin Tendulkar was still one year away from making his Test debut".

Last time Australia lost a Gabba Test... ðºð¸ George H.W. Bush had just won the US Presidential election ð¶ Bad Medicine by Bon Jovi was charting #1 ð¶ Virat Kohli was 16 days old ð Sachin Tendulkar was still one year away from making his Test debut pic.twitter.com/87DmsDXDqo - ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2021

In 1988, Australia lost a test match against the West Indies side led by Viv Richards at The Gabba. Since then, Australia had played 31 test matches at The Gabba, winning 24 of them, while drawing the remaining seven.

Before the latest match, India had played six test matches at The Gabba, losing five of them with one draw. In their seventh outing on the ground, they managed to beat Australia. India had to chase a target of 328 in the last innings of the fourth test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The innings started on the right foot as Indian opener Shubham Gill scored 91 runs.

After the opener was dismissed, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant provided stability with a 61-run partnership. Later in the innings, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar posted a crucial 53-run partnership setting India up for a win. Pant scored a match-winning boundary taking his total to an unbeaten 89.

