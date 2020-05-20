Indian Railways to run 200 non-AC trains from June 1, online booking to commence soon

Indian Railways is planning to start 200 new time-tabled passenger trains from June 1, 2020, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement on Tuesday. The routes and schedules for these trains will be made public soon, the ministry further stated.

These will be non-AC trains, tickets for which will be available exclusively online. Booking of tickets will commence in a few days, Railway Ministry said in its statement.

"Trains will be non AC. No tickets will be sold at any railway station and prospective travellers should not come to the railway station to buy tickets," the statement said.

To bring relief to migrants eager to return home, Railway Ministry said that the number of Shramik special trains will be doubled in the coming days. "Indian Railways appeals to the migrants not to panic. Efforts are being made to ensure that all of them are able to travel to their home states at the earliest. Efforts will be made such that they will be able to board trains from Railway Station Head on main line which is close to their existing location," the ministry said.

Indian Railways has asked state governments to identify and locate migrants who are walking to their home states and transport them to the nearest main line railway station after registration at the nearest district headquarters. This list of these registered travellers has to be passed on to Railway authorities so that arrangements can be made for their further travel through Shramik special trains.

More than 21.5 lakh migrants have been transported to their home states through Shramik Special trains in 19 days, the Railway Ministry said, adding that and more than 1,600 Shramik trains were operated till May 19.

