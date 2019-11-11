India's first private train IRCTC Lucknow-Delhi Tejas posts Rs 70 lakh profit in three weeks

India's first private train IRCTC Tejas Express between Lucknow and Delhi, which offers world-class luxury and comfort for passengers travel has made a profit of around Rs 70 lakh till the month of October this year.

Along with this, the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express has also earned revenue of around Rs 3.70 crore through the ticket sales, according to sources quoted in a PTI report.

These figures indicate a steady beginning for India's first privately run train by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

IRCTC is completely accountable for the passenger services and overall functioning of the Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express train.

The new IRCTC Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express is part of Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways bid to allow private passenger train operators to run around 150 trains on its network.

According to the report, the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express train operated with an average occupancy of 80-85 per cent since it began operations on October 5, 2019.

In a span of 21 days, i.e., from October 5, 2019 to October 28, 2019, IRCTC's operating expenditure was around Rs 3 crore, the report said.

The Tejas Express train runs for six days a week. Also, IRCTC spent an average of nearly Rs 14 lakh per day to operate the state-of-the-art private train and earned around Rs 17.50 lakh every day from the passenger fares.

The IRCTC Tejas Express has offered a number of benefits for passengers as its provision of providing luxury rail travel. Some of the special services in IRCTC Tejas Express for passengers are as follows:

Snack styled meals: In Tejas express trains, passengers are provided with aircraft-like snack style meals, which include high-quality food and beverages.

There is also a provision of separate tea/coffee vending machines in the train, which passengers can avail free of cost.

Travel insurance: In a first, each passenger in IRCTC Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express will be granted a free rail travel insurance of almost Rs 25 lakh.

Refund Policy: IRCTC has also introduced the concept of partial refunds for train delays for the first time. If the train is late by over an hour during the journey, then the passenger will be given a refund amount of Rs 100 and if the train is delayed by over two hours, an amount of Rs 250 will be refunded.