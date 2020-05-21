IRCTC Update: Railways releases list of 200 trains starting from June 1; booking to start from today

Indian Railways has issued a list of 200 passenger trains that'll start ferrying passengers from June 1. These trains with both AC and non-AC classes and fully reserved coaches will accommodate all classes of passengers. Among 200 trains, 17 are Jan Shatabdi and five Duronto Express trains. Notably, the Indian Railways is also running Shramik Special trains and Special AC trains since May 1 and May 12, respectively, to facilitate migrants and other passengers.

"Railways has decided to further restore passenger train services from 1st June for transporting people across India," Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

#IndiaFightsCorona: ð¢List of 200 (100 pairs) Mail/Express Trains to be run by @RailMinIndia w.e.f. 01/06/2020 â°Timings, stoppages, frequency as per regular trains ðTrains to be fully reserved with AC/Non-AC coaches ð²Only online ticket booking @IRCTCofficial from 10 AM today pic.twitter.com/risgOp5ZTY - #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) May 21, 2020

BOOKING TO BE ONLINE

Passengers planning to take a train journey from June 1 will be able to book tickets from today, May 21, at 10 am. Online e-ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App. No tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any railway station. No tatkal and premium tatkal booking shall be permitted in these trains. First chart shall be prepared at least 4 hours before scheduled departure and second chart shall be prepared at least 2 hours((unlike present practice of 30 minutes) before scheduled departure. Only online current booking shall be permitted in between first and second chart preparation. The ARP (advance reservation period) will be a maximum of 30 days. Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway station.

QUOTA PERMITTED

All quotas shall be permitted in these special trains as has been permitted in Regular trains. Limited number of reservation (PRS) counters shall be operated for this purpose. General (GS) coaches will also have reserved seats for sitting, meaning there will be no unreserved coach in these trains. All quotas in these trains have been restored and concessions will be given to only four categories of Divyangjan, the railways said.

Railway Passengers (Cancellation of Ticket and Refund of Fare) Rules, shall be applicable.

In addition, if a passenger is not found fit for travelling due to symptoms of coronavirus, refund will still remain applicable. If even passenger is found unfit to travel and also all other passengers on the same PNR do not want to travel in that case full refund shall be granted for all passengers.

CATERING

No catering charges shall be included in the fare. Provision for pre paid meal booking, e-catering shall be disabled. However, IRCTC shall make provision for limited eatables and packaged drinking water on payment basis only in limited trains, having Pantry car attached.

LINEN AND BLANKETS

Screening will be done before boarding and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to enter/board the train. On arrival at destination, passengers will have to adhere to health protocols prescribed by destination state/UT. No Linen, blankets and curtains will be provided inside the train. All passengers must download and use the Aarogya Setu application. Passengers are advised to travel light.

Also read: Lockdown 4.0 Coronavirus Live Updates: Flights, trains set to resume operations, COVID-19 cases past 1.06 lakh

Also read: Indian Railways to run 200 non-AC trains from June 1, online booking to commence soon