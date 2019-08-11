Jabariya Jodi box office collection Day 2: Parineeti Chopra-Sidharth Malhotra starrer struggles; likely to earn Rs 4 crore on Saturday

Jabariya Jodi starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra is struggling to survive at the box office. After a dull opening on Friday, the film garnered just Rs 3.15 crore on its first day of release and did not get much of a boost on the second day either. As per the early estimates, Jabariya Jodi is likely to make around Rs 4 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day total (earnings) to nearly 7.15 crore. "Jadariya Jodi is dull on day 1, needs miraculous growth on day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total. Fri Rs 3.15 cr. India biz," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

#JabariyaJodi is dull on Day 1... Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri â¹ 3.15 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 10, 2019

The Prashang Singh-directed film has neither impressed the critics not did it strike any chord with the audience.

The film directed by Prashant Singh opened to a dull house with only 8-10% occupancy Friday.

Also Read: Jabariya Jodi box office collection Day 1: Parineeti Chopra-Sidharth Malhotra starrer expected to collect 3-4 crore after dull opening

The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms banner takes inspiration from 'Pakadwa wedding' (groom kidnapping) which is prevalent some parts of Bihar, is a custom where an eligible bachelor is kidnapped by the bride's family and forced into marriage to avoid dowry.

Malhotra plays the role of a thug in Jabariya Jodi, who kidnaps both the groom and Parineeti Chopra, his love interest. The duo were last seen in comedy film Hasee Toh Phasee (2014).

Jabariya Jodi reviews: Critics have called the film a "cliche comedy" and "frustrating watch". "Jabariya Jodi is a cliche comedy which fails to make audience laugh," said film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel, adding, "First half is decent with mediocre entertaining moments but 2nd half doddery screenplay & writing plays the spoilsport."

Also Read: Jabariya Jodi starring Siddarth, Parineeti releases today; check reviews, box office prediction and songs

Additionally, "Jabariya Jodi is a frustrating and excruciatingly painful watch, peppered with very few moments worth remembering," says India Today Lakshana N Palat.

Jabariya Jodi's success is crucial for both Siddarth and Parineeti as their previous films crashed at the ticket counter. Pareeneti Chopra's Namaste England (2018) and Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017) were flops, while Siddarth's Aiyaary, Ittefaq and A Gentleman also failed to garner numbers.

Jabariya Jodi could, however, have smooth sailing as no other movie is being released this week.'

Also Read: Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 29: Hrithik Roshan's film stays strong in week 4, may cross Rs 145 crore in week 5

The film's album is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara, Ramji Gulati and Ashok Mastie. The film has total seven songs- Khadke Glassy, Zilla Hilela, Dhoonde Akhiyaan, Khwabfaroshi, Macchardani, Glassy 2.0 and Ki Honda Pyaar. However, none of the songs has been able to create any big impact.

Jabariya Jodi Cast: Apart from Parineeti Chopra and Siddarth Malhotera, the film's cast include Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Aparshakti Khurana and Sheeba Chaddha.