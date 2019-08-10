Jabariya Jodi box office collection Day 1: Parineeti Chopra-Sidharth Malhotra starrer expected to collect 3-4 crore after dull opening

Jabariya Jodi box office collection Day 1: Jabariya Jodi starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra which released on Friday is expected rake in around Rs 3-4 crore on its first day. The film directed by Prashant Singh opened to a dull house with only 8-10% occupancy Friday.

The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms banner takes inspiration from 'Pakadwa wedding' (groom kidnapping) which is prevalent some parts of Bihar, is a custom where an eligible bachelor is kidnapped by the bride's family and forced into marriage to avoid dowry.

Malhotra plays the role of a thug in Jabariya Jodi, who kidnaps both the groom and Parineeti Chopra, his love interest. The duo were last seen in comedy film Hasee Toh Phasee (2014).

Also Read: Jabariya Jodi starring Siddarth, Parineeti releases today; check reviews, box office prediction and songs

Jabariya Jodi reviews: Critics have called the film a "cliche comedy" and "frustrating watch". "Jabariya Jodi is a cliche comedy which fails to make audience laugh," said film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel, adding, "First half is decent with mediocre entertaining moments but 2nd half doddery screenplay & writing plays the spoilsport."

Additionally, "Jabariya Jodi is a frustrating and excruciatingly painful watch, peppered with very few moments worth remembering," says India Today Lakshana N Palat.

Jabariya Jodi's success is crucial for both Siddarth and Parineeti as their previous films crashed at the ticket counter. Pareeneti Chopra's Namaste England (2018) and Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017) were flops, while Siddarth's Aiyaary, Ittefaq and A Gentleman also failed to garner numbers.

Also Read: Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 28: Hrithik Roshan's film surpasses Gully Boy, emerges as 6th highest movie of 2019

Jabariya Jodi could, however, have a smooth sailing as no other movie is being released this week.

Jabariya Jodi songs: The film's album is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara, Ramji Gulati and Ashok Mastie. The film has total seven songs--Khadke Glassy, Zilla Hilela, Dhoonde Akhiyaan, Khwabfaroshi, Macchardani, Glassy 2.0 and Ki Honda Pyaar. However, none of the songs has been able to create any big impact.

Jabariya Jodi Cast: Apart from Parineeti Chopra and Siddarth Malhotera, the film's cast include Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Aparshakti Khurana and Sheeba Chaddha.

Also read: Super 30 box office collection Day 26: Hrithik Roshan's film unstoppable, earns Rs 140 crore in India