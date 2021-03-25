JEE Main 2021 result: Telangana Boy scores perfect 100 for 2nd time

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main March 2021 session results have been released and this time 13 candidates have managed to achieve a perfect 100 score in the test. Among these 13 candidates is Josyula Venkata Aditya, who has secured the top position in JEE Main for the second time this year.

Previously, in JEE Main 2021 February session, Aditya topped in Paper 2 that's conducted for BArch and BPlanning papers. This time around, Aditya has topped the Engineering paper.

The other 12 students who topped the JEE Main 2021 March exam are - Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy, Bratin Mondal from West Bengal; Siddharth Kalra and Kavya Chopra from Delhi; Kumar Satyadarshi from Bihar, Mridul Agarwal and Zenith Malhotra from Rajasthan; Madur Adarsh Reddy from Telangana; Ashwin Abraham from Tamil Nadu; Atharva Abjhijit Tambat and Bakshi Gargi Makarand from Maharashtra, according to NDTV. Kavya Chopra is the female candidate ever to top JEE Main.

While in the JEE Main 2021 February session, six candidates achieved a perfect 100 scores. However, there were no female toppers.

JEE Main 2021 March session results were released just six days after the exams were finished. This was the first time JEE Main exams were conducted in Kargil, India; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Lagos in Nigeria. JEE Main 2021 March exams were conducted in 992 test centres spread across 334 cities. Among these were 12 cities situated outside India.

Also Read: JEE Main 2021 Topper Siddhant Mukherjee aims to pursue Computer Science from IIT-Bombay