JEE, NEET 2021 exam: No change in syllabus, more choices to answer questions

The Ministry of Education has informed that the syllabus of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) entrance examinations will remain unchanged for the year 2021. However, unlike previous years, this year the candidates will get choices to answer the questions in the medical and engineering entrance exams.

For instance, students appearing for the JEE examination will be given the choice to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics) out of 90 questions (30 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics).

The exact pattern for NEET (UG) 2021 is yet to be announced. However, in view of the reduction of the syllabus by some boards across the country, the NEET (UG) 2021 question paper will also have options on the lines of JEE (Main), the education ministry said in a release.

Several state educations boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), have reduced the syllabus of Class 10 and 12 for this academic year in view of challenges faced by students during the coronavirus outbreak.

This year, JEE Main will be held in four sessions -- February, March, April, and May. The registration window for the JEE Main 2021 February session is underway and candidates can apply online for the JEE Main 2021 exam till January 23. The JEE Main 2021 February session will be conducted between February 23 and February 26. However, the examination schedule of NEET 2021 is yet to be announced.

