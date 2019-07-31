Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office collection: Kangana, Rajkumar Rao's film collects over Rs 25 crore in 5 days

Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office collection: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkumar Rao's latest film Judgementall Hai Kya has earned over Rs 25 crore at the box office in just five days. Released on July 26, the film raked in Rs 4.40 crore on its opening day. However, on Saturday and Sunday, the film saw a major boost in its collection, amassing Rs 16.65 crore. On Monday (Day 4), the film's collection dipped by more than 70 per cent and recorded Rs 2.60 crore of business and on its first Tuesday, the film earned Rs 2 crore, which could take its total collection to over Rs 26 crore.

The psychological dark comedy film is Kangana Ranaut and Rajkumar Rao's second movie together. The duo was last seen in 2013 released Vikas Bahl's film Queen. Judgdmentall Hai Kya is Kangana and Rajkummar's second release this year. Judgementall Hai Kya is directed by Prakesh Kovelamudi under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The film has largely received good reviews from both critics and audience. In Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana plays the role of Bobby, a voiceover artist suffering from acute psychosis, while Rajkummar Rao, playing the role of Keshav, is her new tenant. The story unfolds after Rajkumar's wife Rima (Amyra Dastur) gets immolated and blame comes on Booby and Keshav. The film's story alternates between reality and illusion.

Judgementall Hai Kya clashed with Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh's Arjun Patiala, which failed to draw audience to the theatres and could only make around Rs 5 crore in three days. Kangana was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and Rajkummar was seen in Shelly Dhar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

