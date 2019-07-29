Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Collection Day 3: Strong word of mouth boosts Kangana Ranaut's film, crosses Rs 15 crore mark

Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Collection: After Day 1's average collection, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's latest psychological thriller-black comedy film Judgementall Hai Kya has witnessed a surge in its collection on Saturday and Sunday. Released on July 26, The Prakash Kovelamudi's film Judgementall Hai Kya earned Rs 4.20 crore on its opening day. However, on Day 2, the film almost saw 45 per cent spike in its box office collection and earned Rs 7 crore. Factoring this trend, the film on Sunday may earn around Rs 8 crore and may take up the collection to Rs 15 crore in its opening weekend.

Judgementall Hai Kya clashed with Diljit Dosanj and Kriti Sanon's starrer Arjun Patiala. However, due to strong word of mouth as well as good reviews by films' critics, Kangana and Rajkumar Rao's film raced ahead of Arjun Patiala in terms of collections. Rohit Jugraj Chauhan's film Arjun Patiala could only rake in Rs 2.75 crore in two days, on the other hand, Judgemental Hai Kya earned Rs 11.20 crore.

Judgementall Hai Kya's box office collection is equivalent to Rao's previous movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga co-starring Sonam Kapoor, which had earned over Rs 10 crore but worse than Ranaut's previous movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi that clocked Rs 42.55 crore on its opening weekend. Manikarnika boosted its collections over the following days on the back of positive word of mouth but ELKDTAL kind of disappeared without a fizz.

Judgementall Hai Kya is a psychological thriller where Kangana Ranaut's Bobby and Rajkummar Rao's Keshav are neighbours who get embroiled in a murder mystery of Keshav's wife Reema (Amyra Dastur). The film also stars Satish Kaushik, Jimmy Shergill and Amrita Puri in other key roles.

Also read: Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Collection Day 2: Kangana-Rajkummar's film has a dismal opening

Also read: Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao's movie starts slow