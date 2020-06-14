Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni, Chhichhore: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput's memorable films

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on Sunday in his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The entire Indian film fraternity and fans of the late actor are in a state of mourning. Fans and colleagues of the actor took to Twitter to mourn Rajput's passing and said the actor had gone too soon. Many recalled his short yet successful career that gave hits such as Kai Po Che!, PK, Kedarnath and Chhichhore and acclaimed movies such as Sonchiriya. His portrayal of MS Dhoni in M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story is also one of his most talked-about and memorable performances. In his journey from TV series such as Pavitra Rishta to his latest hit film Chhichhore, Rajput had garnered a commendable fandom.

As fans of the actor mourn his demise, here's a look back on Sushant Singh Rajput's film career:

Kai Po Che! (2013)

This was Rajput's debut film in which he starred against Rajkumar Rao and Amit Sadh. The film was based on Chetan Bhagat's 'The 3 Mistakes of My Life' and revolved around three friends who open sports shop in Gujarat during the early 2000s. The film was well-received by critics and audiences alike, with many praising Rajput's performances.

Shuddh Desi Romance (2013)

This was Rajput's second release of 2013, he starred against Parineeti Chopra and newcomer Vaani Kapoor. The film was set in Jaipur and offered a contemporary take on the younger generations views on love and relationships. It was Rajput's second hit in a row.

PK (2014)

In his third film, Rajput took on a supporting role in Aamir Khan-starrer. He played Sarfaraz, a Pakistani who falls in love with with the film's lead Jagat Janani played by Anushka Sharma. The film, about an alien that gets stuck on earth, was a massive hit among audiences as well as critics.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015)

For this film, Rajput took on the role of Bengali literature's famous Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. Rajput was joined by Anand Tiwari and Swastika Mukherjee in this mystery action-thriller. Though the film was well-received by critics it failed to impress the audience and was a box-office disappointment.

M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

Sushant Singh Rajput starred as former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni is this biopic. This is seen by many as Rajput's career-defining film, establishing him as a dependable lead in films. He starred against newcomer Disha Patani in this film which went on to mint over Rs 200 crore at the Box-office

Raabta (2017)

Rajput starred against Kriti Sanon in this time-hopping action-romance film. The was about two star-crossed lovers who are reincarnated into the modern-day. The was not well received by either fans or critics. It was labelled as a 'disaster' at the box office.

Kedarnath (2018)

This Sushant Singh starrer was a romantic drama set against the backdrop the 2013 Uttarakhand floods. It also marked the debut of Sara Ali Khan. The receive a mixed reaction from critics and an average grosser at the box office.

Sonchiriya (2019)

Rajput starred against Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in this ensemble film about dacoits living in Chambal Valley, Madhya Pradesh during the 1970s. The film was well-liked by critics but failed to generate much enthusiasm amongst the audience. All the actors were praised for their performance and dialogue delivery which was spoken in authentic Bundeli dialect.

Chhichhore (2019)

This was Rajput's second ensemble film of 2019. Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor played the lead roles in this film about a group of friends during their college days. The film was released to critical acclaim and was also a massive box office hit. The film was appreciated for its anti-suicide message.

Drive (2019)

This was Rajput's last film before his death. He starred against Jacqueline Fernandez in this high-speed heist film. After a troubled production, the film was finally released on Netflix in November 2019. Drive was panned by critics upon it release or its use of CGI and a weak script.

