Kargil Vijaya Diwas: PM Modi to Virat Kohli, the nation honours war heroes for India's victory over Pakistan

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil war as India observed the 20th anniversary of conflict on July 26. The Prime Minister shared a few old pictures of his visit to the Kargil border, during the conflict, and his interaction with soldiers. "During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers...The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable," PM Modi wrote on Twitter. The Prime Minister said he was working for his party in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh during the time.





During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers.



This was the time when I was working for my Party in J&K as well as Himachal Pradesh.



The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/E5QUgHlTDS â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2019

What is Kargil War and Vijaya Diwas?

The triggering point of Kargil War was in 1998 when Pakistani troops began infiltrating to the Indian side of Line Of Control (LoC) under Operation Badr. India Army along with Indian Air Force countered the Pakistani troops under its Operation Vijaya. The Indian soldiers brought an end to the conflict by taking control of all the peaks by July 26, 1999, which were seized by Pakistan. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on 26 July every year in honour of the Kargil War heroes. On this historic day, Prime Minister, political leaders, several other celebrities and sports personalities have also hailed India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999.

Cricketer Virat Kohli tweeted, "We will never forget all the sacrifices you made for us. Respect, Love, Salute".

We will never forget all the sacrifices you made for us. Respect, Love, Salute. ð®ð³ #JaiHind#KargilVijayDiwas â Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 26, 2019

Akshay Kumar tweeted his picture with book India's Most Fearless 2, written by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh and wrote, "...May we never forget our soldiers whose courage and heroism lets us live in peace, day after day".

Iâm not much into books, but today as we pay tribute to our brave martyrs on 20yrs of #KargilVijayDiwas, Iâve picked up #IndiasMostFearless 2 by @ShivAroor & @rahulsinghx . May we never forget our soldiers whose courage and heroism lets us live in peace, day after day. pic.twitter.com/gI6s20MwBX â Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 26, 2019

Uri actor Vicky Kaushal also paid tribute to the martyrs on 20 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The actor said, "Remembering the courage and sacrifice of the real heroes who laid down their lives fighting for the nation".

Remembering the courage and sacrifice of the real heroes who laid down their lives fighting for the nation. Salute. Jai Hind. #KargilVijayDiwas ð®ð³ pic.twitter.com/dZZeNEQj73 â Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) July 26, 2019

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, paid tribute to martyrs at Chinar Corps (15 Corps) War Memorial in Srinagar.

On #KargilVijayDiwas, paid tributes to our martyrs at Chinar Corps (15 Corps) War Memorial in Srinagar.



India remains grateful to those in our Armed Forces who served in the Kargil conflict and defended our sovereignty with incredible valour.



Jai Hind! ð®ð³#PresidentKovindpic.twitter.com/5ppenPsC1d â President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 26, 2019

Actress Anushka Sharma, who comes from Army background, also paid tribute to martyrs. She wrote, "A salute, homage, respect and gratitude to all the heroes in our armed forces who lost their lives in line of service for their country".

{blurb

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also paid his tribute to soldiers who fought in 199 Kargil war. Dhawan wrote, "I will never forget the sacrifices made by the martyrs of our Indian Army, the courage they showed in the Kargil war. Jai Hind!"

A salute, homage, respect and gratitude to all the heroes in our armed forces who lost their lives in line of service for their country. ðð»#KargilVijayDiwas#NeverForget#RememberTheGallantry â Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) July 26, 2019

Boxer Vijender Singh paid his her tribute to soldiers who had laid down their lives during the Kargil war in 1999. The boxer wrote on Twitter, "All Gave Some,Some Gave All. Fallen But Never Forgotten".