KEAM Counselling 2019: Second allotment list likely to be released today; here's how to check

The Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Exams, Government of Kerala is likely to release the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) second allotment list 2019 today. Candidates who have appeared for the KEAM entrance examination 2019 may note that the KEAM second allotment list 2019 will be released on the official website- cee-kerala.org. The first allotment list for KEAM 2019 was released on June 20. The option/choice filling process for the KEAM second allotment began on June 29, 2019 and continued till July 7, 2019.

According to the official notification released by KEAM, the KEAM second allotment list 2019 will be declared on July 8, 2019. The KEAM Counselling is conducted for admissions to the Engineering and Pharma courses offered by various institutes and colleges in the state of Kerala. It must be noted that through this seat allotment procedure, candidates will be given admission into Engineering/ Architecture/ Pharmacy/ Ayurveda/ Medical and Allied courses in various colleges of Kerala.

Here's how to check KEAM second allotment list 2019:

Step-1: Visit the official website.

Step-2: Click on the link which says, 'KEAM second allotment list 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your details.

Step-4: Click on Submit.

Step-5: KEAM second allotment list 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the KEAM second allotment list 2019 and take a print out for future references.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: TANCET Result 2019: Anna University releases entrance test results, here's how to check scores

Also read: UPSC to soon announce civil services exam results; here's how to check scores