Kerala Lottery Result 03.04.21 Karunya KR 493 Results Today at 3pm; here's where to check

Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the results for the Karunya KR 493 lottery on April 3, i.e., Saturday at 03:00 pm. All those who tried their luck in this lottery can check the results at keralalotteryresult.net. Those who want to participate in this lottery can buy the tickets at Rs 40.

How to check Karunya KR 493 results

Step 1: Visit Kerala Lottery official website-keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Click on the link reading Kerala Lottery Result 03.04.2021 Karunya KR-493

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page showing the results

Winners of this lottery get huge cash prizes home. First and second prize winners get Rs 80 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively. Third and fourth prize winners get Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. Fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners get Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

Candidates have to verify their winning tickets with the numbers announced at the Kerala Government Gazette office within 30 days of the date of result announcement to claim the prize money. Winners can get cash prizes after the verification process is complete.

The Kerala State Lottery Department organises seven weekly lotteries-Karunya, Pournami, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Nirmal, Dhanasree and Bhagyanidhi. Besides this, the Kerala government also organizes six bumper lotteries-Xmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, Thiruvonam and Pooja.