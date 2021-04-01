Kerala lottery result 01.04.2021: 'Karunya Plus KN-362' winners announce timings today; where and when to check online

Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the results of the Karunya Plus KN 362 lottery on April 1, i.e., Thursday at 03:00 pm. All those who tried their luck in this lottery can check the results at the official Kerala Lottery website--keralalotteryresult.net. All those interested in this lottery can purchase the ticket for Rs 40.

Steps to check Karunya Plus KN 362 lottery result

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala Lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading Kerala Lottery Result 01.04.2021 Karunya Plus KN-362

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page showing the results

Karunya Plus KN 362 lottery prices

Winners can take massive cash prizes home. First and second prize winners get Rs 80 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively. Third and fourth prize winners get Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. Fifth, sixth and seventh prize winners will get Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

In order to claim their cash prizes, candidates have to verify their winning tickets with the numbers announced at the Kerala Government Gazette office within 30 days of the date of result announcement. Winners can get cash prizes after the verification process is complete.

Lotteries in Kerala

The Kerala government organises seven weekly lotteries-Karunya, Win Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Dhanasree, Bhagyanidhi and Pournima. Besides this, the Kerala Lottery Department organises six bumper lotteries-Xmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, Thiruvonam and Pooja.