Kerala Lottery result 30.03.2021: 'Sthree Sakhti SS-254' results to be declared today; here's how to check, cash prizes

Kerala is one of the 13 states in India that can organise lotteries legally. Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the result of the 'Sthree Sakhti SS-254' lottery on March 30, i.e., Tuesday at 03:00 pm. All those who tried their luck in this lottery can log onto keralalotteryresult.net to check the results.

How to check 'Sthree Sakhti SS-254' lottery result today

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala State Lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Sthree Sakhti SS-254' lottery 4pm

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page displaying the results

All those who have tried their luck in this lottery can win massive amounts and other prizes. Here's how much winners get to take home

First prize-Rs 75 lakh

Second prize-Rs 10 lakh

Consolation prize-Rs 8,000

Third prize-Rs 5,000

Fourth prize-Rs 2,000

Fifth prize-Rs 1,000

Sixth prize-Rs 500

Seventh prize-Rs 200

Eighth prize-Rs 100

In order to claim their cash prizes, eligible candidates will have to verify their winning tickets at the Kerala Government Gazette Office within 30 days of the date of result announcement. Winners will get cash prizes after due verification and deduction of taxes.

Kerala organises seven weekly lotteries-- Sthree Sakhti, Win Win, Pournima, Dhanasree, Akshaya, Nirmal Plus and Karunya apart from six bumper lotteries.

