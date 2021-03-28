Kerala lottery result 28.03.2021: 'Karunya Lottery KR 441' winners announce timings today; where and when to check online

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the results of the 'Karunya KR-441' lottery at 3:00 pm today i.e March 28. Participants of the 'Karunya KR-441' lottery can check the list of winners at keralalotteryresult.net.

How to check Karunya KR-441 Lottery for March 28?

Interested parties can check the results of the Kerala state Karunya KR-441 lottery by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit Kerala Lottery's official website - keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Scan for Kerala Lottery Result 28.3.2021 Karunya KR-441' and click on this tab

Step 3: A new page will open on which the results of Karunya KR-441 lottery will be displayed

This department now conducts seven weekly lotteries. These are - Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami. The department also conducts six bumper lotteries.

Karunya KR-441 Lottery Prizes

Multiple prizes are in store for winners of the Karunya KR-441 lottery. The first prize winner of the Kerala state Karunya KR-441 lottery get to take home Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner will receive Rs 5 lakh while the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. There is also a consolation prize the winner of which gets Rs 8,000.

The winners of the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eight prizes receive s 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

