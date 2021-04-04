Kerala Lottery Result 04.04.21: Result timings of Bhagyamithra Monthly Lottery Result BM-5; where to check list of prize winners

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the results of the 'Bhagyamithra Monthly Lotteyr' BM-5 at 3:00 pm today i.e April 4. Participants of the 'Bhagyamithra Monthly Lottery BM-5 can check the list of winners at keralalotteryresult.net.

How to check Bhagyamithra Monthly Lottery for April 4?

Interested parties can check the results of the Kerala state Bhagyamithra Monthly Lottery BM-5 by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit Kerala Lottery's official website - keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Scan for Kerala Lottery Result 4.4.2021 Bhagyamithra Monthly Lottery BM-5 ' and click on this tab

Step 3: A new page will open on which the results of the Bhagyamithra Monthly Lottery BM-5 lottery will be displayed

What is Bhagyamithra Monthly Lottery BM-5 Lottery?

Kerala had established the country's first lottery department back in 1967. This department conducted its lottery in November of that year. The ticket for this lottery was valued at just Rs 1. The first prize was Rs 50,000. The first lottery draw took place on January 26 1968.

This department now conducts seven weekly lotteries. These are - Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami. The department also conducts six bumper lotteries.

The draw conducted by the Kerala lottery department will be held Gorky Bhavan. Participants of this lottery can purchase tickets for Rs 100.

Bhagyamithra Monthly Lottery BM-5 Prizes

Multiple prizes are in store for winners of the Bhagyamithra Monthly Lottery BM-5. The first prize winner of the Kerala state Bhagyamithra Monthly Lottery BM-5 lottery will get to take home Rs 1 crore.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Winners should surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

