Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 25.03.2021: Bazi timings, where to check Kolkata Fatafat results online live

Kolkata Fatafat result: Kolkata FF Fatafat has announced its lottery results on the official website on Thursday, March 25. Participants can log onto the official Kolkata Fatafat Lottery website-- kolkataff.com to check their results. The lucky number for the first round is 137.

This lottery is not as easy as it seems. Participants will have to calculate the passing record number in order to win. If you manage to guess the correct numbers, you can take massive cash prizes home.

What is Kolkata FF Fatafat?

Although Kolkata FF Satta is illegal in West Bengal, it is an extremely popular lottery game. This game is organised by the Kolkata FF city authority and you can play it 8 times a day from Monday to Saturday. It is played 4 times on Sunday.

Kolkata FF Results today March 25

You can download or view the results of the Kolkata FF Fatafat lottery from its official website. Besides, you can also check out the live results for the same.

Who can play Kolkata FF?

You can play the Kolkata FF lottery game only when you are in the city since it is an offline game.

Kolkata FF Fatafat result bazi time

1st Bazi time: 10:03 am

2nd Bazi time: 11:33 am

3rd Bazi time: 01:03 pm

4th Bazi time: 02:33 pm

5th Bazi time: 04:03 pm

6th Bazi time: 05:33 pm

7th Bazi time: 07:03 pm

8th Bazi time: 08:33 pm

