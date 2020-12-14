Last solar eclipse of 2020 today: Here's how, when and where to watch

Solar eclipse 2020: The last solar eclipse of the year will take place today, December 14. The total solar eclipse will be visible in some parts and not in India owing to its time.

The solar eclipse will begin at 7:03 pm and last till 12:23 am on December 15. The celestial phenomenon will be at its peak at 9:43 pm.

A total solar eclipse takes place when the Moon gets between the Sun and casts a shadow on the Earth.

Solar eclipse visibility today

Total solar eclipse can be viewed in countries like South-West Africa, South America, Antarctica and parts of Chile and Argentina based on weather conditions. Parts of Chile and Argentina where total solar can be sighted include Sierra Colorada, Villarica and Temuco.

The best places to view partial solar eclipse are Santiago in Chile, Sao Paulo in Brazil, Buenos Aires in Argentina, Lima in Peru, Montevideo in Uruguay and Asuncion in Paraguay.

Last Solar eclipse of 2020 will not be visible in landmasses like Pakistan, Nepal, Fiji, Mauritius, UAE, Nepal, Afghanistan and other Asian countries apart from India.

Where to watch Surya Grahan 2020 livestream

For skywatchers in India, several observatories will live stream this event.

NASA will be live streaming the event on its official YouTube channel 'NASA Television'; however, the commentary will be in Spanish. NASA's live stream without the narration will be available on its media channel.





