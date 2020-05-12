Business Today
Lockdown 4.0: Who said what on PM Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus

PM Modi says India's goal will be to become self-reliant, and identified economy and infrastructure will be its key drivers; hints at big-ticket economic reforms as India gets back to work

Manoj Sharma   New Delhi     Last Updated: May 12, 2020  | 21:47 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced mega stimulus worth Rs 20 lakh crore to support key sectors and make India a self-reliant nation. PM Modi said the fourth phase of the lockdown would be enforced but complete details would be out before May 18. The financial package is equivalent to around 10 per cent of India's GDP and would address problems of a wide range of sectors of the economy as well as difficulties of the migrant workers.

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, reactions started pouring in, with industry bigwigs and prominent personalities hailing the economic package. Let's take a look.

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman said there was something in the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat package for every section of our society. "We should make local our mantra. Every big product, branded product, were local sometime. PM Modi is confident that we can do this," she said.

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka termed the stimulus a powerful booster dose for the economy. "It is a timely lifeline and I am sure it will benefit all sections," he said.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said PM Modi was making this moment one of the biggest opportunity for India.

Pudducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said a self-reliant leader PM Modi was leading India towards the path of self-reliance. "Self-reliance is Self-dependence," she added.

BJP Chief JP Nadda said in the times of COVID-19, PM Narendra Modi was leading the country from the front. "The 21st century will be defined by India," he added.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the PM gave the country just a "HEADLINE". "When the "blank page" is filled with "Heartfelt Help of People", the Nation and Congress Party will respond," he added, indicating the party would respond once major details about the package would be out.

