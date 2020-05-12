Lockdown 4.0: Who said what on PM Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced mega stimulus worth Rs 20 lakh crore to support key sectors and make India a self-reliant nation. PM Modi said the fourth phase of the lockdown would be enforced but complete details would be out before May 18. The financial package is equivalent to around 10 per cent of India's GDP and would address problems of a wide range of sectors of the economy as well as difficulties of the migrant workers.

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, reactions started pouring in, with industry bigwigs and prominent personalities hailing the economic package. Let's take a look.

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman said there was something in the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat package for every section of our society. "We should make local our mantra. Every big product, branded product, were local sometime. PM Modi is confident that we can do this," she said.

If our sankalp is #selfreliantIndia since we have everything that it takes for achieving it we indeed can attain the goal. Skill, enterprise and the spirit that converted the earth-quake affected Kutch (Gujarat) into a prosperous area can help our sankalp. â Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 12, 2020

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka termed the stimulus a powerful booster dose for the economy. "It is a timely lifeline and I am sure it will benefit all sections," he said.

As we wait for Corona vaccine , #PMModi has given a powerful booster dose for the Economy. It is a timely lifeline and I am sure it will benefit all sections of people and lift a lot of struggling sectors out of trouble . â Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 12, 2020

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said PM Modi was making this moment one of the biggest opportunity for India.

Love how @PMOIndia is making this moment, one of the biggest opportunity to make India leap forward !

à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤, à¤à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤­à¤° à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ !! ðð¼ðð¼ðð¼ð®ð³ â Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) May 12, 2020

Pudducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said a self-reliant leader PM Modi was leading India towards the path of self-reliance. "Self-reliance is Self-dependence," she added.

A self-reliant leader #PMModi leads India towards the path of Self-reliance.

âSelf-reliance is Self-dependence.â

This will prepare us for any eventuality for now & for the future. Itâs about self-reliant village, to city, to nation! #AatmanirbharBharat@narendramodi@PIB_Indiapic.twitter.com/fADivddXZF â Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) May 12, 2020

BJP Chief JP Nadda said in the times of COVID-19, PM Narendra Modi was leading the country from the front. "The 21st century will be defined by India," he added.

Today, our Honble PM has declared the worldâs largest holistic relief package. The Modi govt has given financial packages of â¹ 20 Lakh Crore to support every section of the society. It is around 10% of Indian GDP. Hon PMâs proactive approach will build a #AatmanirbharBharat. â Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 12, 2020

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the PM gave the country just a "HEADLINE". "When the "blank page" is filled with "Heartfelt Help of People", the Nation and Congress Party will respond," he added, indicating the party would respond once major details about the package would be out.

When the âblank pageâ is filled with âHeartfelt Help of Peopleâ, the Nation & Congress Party will respond. â Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 12, 2020