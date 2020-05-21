Lockdown 4.0: What's allowed in Delhi, Mumbai red zones?

Coronavirus has severely impacted Delhi and Mumbai. Both cities have reported high number of coronavirus cases.

Mumbai has registered a total of 23,935 COVID-19 positive patients since January 25, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, while 841 patients have died due to coronavirus in the city, and 6,466 have recovered.

Delhi has recorded 11,088 cases of coronavirus so far. As many as 156 have died. Both cities have been kept under red zones.

The state governments recently issued new guidelines for Mumbai and Delhi, in line with lockdown 4.0.

Mumbai has a total of 674 containment zones in the city, as of May 17. Delhi's containment zones have been reduced to 77.

What is allowed in red zones in Mumbai?

Medical clinics and OPD services

4 wheelers to have maximum 2 passengers besides the driver, pillion rider is not allowed for 2 wheelers

Industrial operations in rural areas

Construction activities

Supply of goods

Essential good shops

E-commerce firms are allowed to sell essential and non-essential items

Government offices can function with 5 percent staff

Banks and Financial services

Courier and postal services

Home delivery of food Home delivery of liquor

Movement for medical emergencies

However, in the containment zones in Mumbai, only supply of goods, medical emergency movement, and essential good shops are allowed to function.In Delhi, a slew of relaxations has been announced for the red zone. The relaxations have been announced with conditions in order to limit the spread of coronavirus. For instance, the Delhi government has allowed reinstating public transport after a gap of nearly two months. However, only 20 passengers will be allowed to travel on a bus. In phase four of the lockdown, metro services, schools, colleges, cinema halls and salons will remain closed in Delhi. Religious, social and political gatherings have been barred in the city till May 31.

What is allowed in lockdown 4.0 in Delhi?