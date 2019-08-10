Man vs Wild: 'PM Modi is calm in crisis; will be seen like never before,' says show host Bear Grylls

Man Vs Wild show host Bear Grylls praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his sheer grit and calm nature in the face of crisis.

"It was good to be reminded that as a world leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is calm in crisis," Grylls said in an interview to news agency ANI.

The Adventurer and survival instructor Bear Grylls will be seen along with PM Modi in a special episode of Man vs Wild on August 12.

Grylls further added that he was amazed by PM Modi's humility, "He is a very humble guy and even though there was heavy rain and his secret services were trying to get out umbrellas, he said 'no I am fine', and we reached the river".

Grylls recounted moments when PM Modi had a big smile on his face during adverse conditions. "I made this raft out of reeds and a tarpaulin. I said I think we can get across the river using this, but the secret services were like 'we cannot put the Prime Minister in a little homemade raft'. But he (Modi) said he was fine and we'd do this together. He asked me to get in too, but the raft started sinking. So it was me swimming and pushing him, he was soaking wet but there was a big smile on his face. You learn about people in those moments," he said.

The BAFTA award-winner called PM Modi a considerate and trustworthy person and an example of calm and cheerfulness. "I said to him in the beginning, it was my job to keep you safe from wild animals, bad weather and big rivers, which was true. He was very calm and considerate, very trusting of me and we just travelled together".

Grylls also stated that the 'special' episode of Man vs Wild has brought out a side of PM Modi which nobody has ever seen.

A few weeks back, Grylls unveiled a 45-second teaser of the forthcoming episode with PM Modi on his official Twitter account, which broke the internet.

"You are the most important man in India. my job is to protect you," he said in that small snippet, covering the Prime Minister's shoulder with a jacket.

Man Vs Wild With Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi will premiere on 12 Discovery channels in India on August 12 and will be showcased across 180 countries.

