Mumbai Monsoon: City witnesses season's first downpour; waterlogging in many areas

Three days after the onset of South-West monsoon in the state of Maharashtra, the season's first heavy downpour lashed the city of Mumbai on Friday. On the other hand, large parts of India remain dry as people await monsoon in their respective cities. Several parts of Mumbai woke up to heavy rains on Friday. This comes amid the weather department having forecasted heavy rains till July 29. The temperature dipped and settled at 27 degrees Celsius as the city saw heavy rains in various areas including Virar, Juhu, Mulund, among others.

As per latest reports, heavy rainfall has led to water logging in Dharavi area in Mumbai. Mumbaikars took to social media and raised concerns about water logging and the problems faced by people due to heavy rain with the hashtag #MumbaiRains to draw the attention of the concerned authorities.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cautioned people against opening manholes in order to prevent mishaps. The assistant commissioner of G northward said that civic administration has taken several precautionary measures, while issuing an advisory on Thursday.

"The BMC has fixed protective grills in flooding-prone areas per Bombay High Court directives....Banners are also displayed at various flooding locations to appeal the citizens not to open manholes and inform BMC office if any manhole cover is found missing," the advisory read.

