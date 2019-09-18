Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert in city, suburbs; very heavy rainfall likely till Sept 21

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining areas from September 19 to September 21 (Thursday to Saturday) this week.

The weather forecasting agency has issued a red alert in isolated areas across Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts.

Further, it is projected that the financial capital of the country will witness minimum temperature around 26 degree Celsius and maximum 30 degree Celsius in the coming days.

Apart from Mumbai, heavy downpour is also expected in other cities of Maharashtra like Nashik, Pune, Aurangabad.

IMD has issued yellow alert in rain deficient areas like Latur, Beed and Nanded in the state.

Mumbai, this year received heavy and relentless rainfall. It is very likely that rains may even break record of highest rainfall in a single month of September.

This year, the city has witnessed 915 mm of rainfall in September alone.

So far, Mumbai has recorded 2366 mm of rainfall which is 26 per cent more than the average rainfall (1800 mm) the city witnesses every year.

