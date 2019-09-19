Mumbai rains: Schools, junior colleges closed after IMD issues 'heavy rainfall' warning in city, suburbs

Maharashtra state authorities have decided to close schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan regions for today after the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) issued a warning and predicted heavy rainfall in the region. Minister of School Education Ashish Shelar said the decision had been taken as a precautionary measure after taking into consideration the suggestions from the local authorities.

"... As a precautionary measure, the holiday is declared for all schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Konkan region for today 19 September 2019," he tweeted.

In view of heavy rainfall forecasts. As a precautionary measure, holiday is declared for all schools & junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Konkan region for today 19 Sep 2019. District collectors in other parts of Maharashtra to decide, based on local conditions. #rain - ashish shelar (@ShelarAshish) September 18, 2019

As per the IMD forecast, thunderstorm and intense spells of rains are expected Thane and Palghar districts in Maharashtra during early hours on Thursday. The Met Department has said the city of Mumbai and adjoining Raigad district will see "extremely heavy rainfall". Apart from Mumbai, a heavy downpour is expected in other cities of Maharashtra like Nashik, Pune, Aurangabad.

Weather Forecast by I.M.D @ 08:00 - INTERMITTENT RAIN OR SHOWERS LIKELY IN CITY & SUBURBS WITH POSSIBILITY OF EXTREMELY HEAVY FALLS AT ISOLATED PLACES. #Monsoon2019#MCGMUpdates#MumbaiRains#SafeMonsoonpic.twitter.com/eHOK73hetm - ???? Mumbai, ???? BMC (@mybmc) September 19, 2019

Issuing red rain alert in the region, the IMD said these areas could see precipitation of more than 204 mm of rain in the next 24 hours starting Thursday morning. The heavy rainfall could continue to lash Mumbai and adjoining areas for the next three days (Thursday to Saturday), it said. This year, the city has witnessed 915 mm of rainfall in September alone. So far, Mumbai has recorded 2,366 mm of rainfall which is 26 per cent more than the average rainfall (1,800 mm) the city witnesses every year.

The IMD has also issued a 'yellow alert' in rain deficient areas like Latur, Beed and Nanded.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has requested Mumbaikars to avoid venturing around the sea and into waterlogged areas. "Heavy rainfall today & extremely Heavy Rainfall warning in Mumbai City & Suburbs for the next 24 hrs, issued by #IMD. We request #Mumbaikars to avoid venturing around the sea & into waterlogged areas. Please take care and be careful," it tweeted. Mumbai will witness a minimum temperature around 26 degree Celsius and maximum 30 degree Celsius in the coming days, the weather department said.

