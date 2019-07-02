Mumbai Rains: Several trains cancelled, rescheduled as downpour continues in city

As heavy rains continue its spell for the fifth consecutive day in the city of Mumbai, several trains have been cancelled, rescheduled or short terminated, making commute a major problem for the city dwellers. As per latest reports, at least 18 people have been killed so far in separate incidents of a wall collapse.

The Indian Meterological Department's forecasts of heavy rains on Tuesday in and around Mumbai has led to the declaration of a public holiday in the city today.

Passengers were left stranded at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai as 54 flights have been diverted and 52 cancelled due to Mumbai Rains. According to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the city has witnessed the second highest rainfall in 45 years.

Here's a list of trains that have been cancelled, in view of Mumbai Rains:

50104/50103 Ratnagiri-Dadar-Ratnagiri Passenger JCO 2.7.2019

22102/22101 Manmad-Mumbai-Manmad Rajyarani Express JCO 2.7.2019

12127/12128 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Intercity Express JCO 2.7.2019

17617/17618 Nanded-Mumbai-Nanded Tapovan Express JCO 2.7.2019

12118/12117 Manmad-LTT-Manmad Express JCO 2.7.2019

Check out the list of trains that have been short terminated due to Mumbai Rains:

11402 Nagpur-Mumbai Nandigram Express JCO 1.7.2019 is short terminated at Nasik Road and will run as 11401 Mumbai-Nagpur Nandigram Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Nasik Road.

17317 Hubballi-LTT Express JCO 1.7.2019 is short terminated at Pune and will run as 17318 LTT-Hubballi Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Pune.

10112 Madgaon-Mumbai Konkan Kanya Express JCO 1.7.2019 is short terminated at Panvel and will run as 10103 Mumbai-Madgaon Mandovi Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Panvel.

Here's a list of trains that have been rescheduled due to Mumbai Rains:

12167 LTT Manduadih Express scheduled departure 0035 hrs on 2.7.2019 is now rescheduled at 1330 hrs on 2.7.2019 (R/S 0910 hrs).

11061 LTT Darbhanga Express scheduled departure 1215 hrs on 2.7.2019 is now rescheduled at 1640 hrs on 2.7.2019.

11071 LTT Varanasi Kamayani Express scheduled departure 1240 hrs on 2.7.2019 is now rescheduled at 1725 hrs on 2.7.2019.

Furthermore, the Central Railway Suburban services will run in the following sections till further notice due to heavy rains in Mumbai.

CSMT-Bandra on harbour line

Vashi-Panvel on harbour line

Thane-Vashi-Panvel on transharbour line

4th corridor to Kharkopar

Thane-Kasara/Karjat/Khopoli on main line

