Mumbai rains: 54 flights diverted as Mumbai airport closes main runway; airlines issue travel advisory

'The City of Dreams', Mumbai, has come to a halt due to heavy rains with all three modes of transportation, including air getting greatly impacted. Owing to bad Mumbai weather, as many as 54 flights were diverted to and from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. Yesterday, some 152 flights were delayed during departures, as per the data given on Mumbai airport, from midnight 12 am till 3 pm.

Earlier, a SpiceJet flight Boeing 737-800 overshot its mark while landing amid heavy rainfall and bad weather in Mumbai owing to which the main runway at Mumbai airport was closed. A secondary runway is functioning but flights are likely to get late.

Mumbai Airport PRO: SpiceJet SG 6237 Jaipur-Mumbai flight overshot runway yesterday while landing at Mumbai Airport. All passengers are safe, no injuries reported. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/hEULogZHr4 - ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

Several domestic airlines are using social media to warn people of cancellation and delays that might happen due to heavy rain and bad Mumbai weather. As many as ten Air Vistara flights have been cancelled. The flights include the ones flying out to Delhi, Kolkata,Hyderabad,Bengaluru and Chennai.

BOM #Mumbai airport runway closed after this incident. Multiple diversions, incl 5 @airvistara flights: A320 UK953 DEL-BOM TO AMD B737 UK824 MAA-BOM TO HYD B737 UK774 CCU-BOM TO HYD B737 UK866 BLR-BOM TO HYD A320 UK 981 DEL BOM to HYD. Will be tough night and morning for all. https://t.co/wzTWXYH7Rm - Vistara (@airvistara) July 1, 2019

SpiceJet has tweeted that its flights may get affected due to bad weather in Mumbai. IndiGo too has tweeted a travel advisory and has asked passengers to check for delays and cancellations of flights before leaving for the airport.

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather at Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. The passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/DaY8nCBre4. - SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 1, 2019 #6ETravelAdvisory: To check flight status, please visit https://t.co/Mj1tYZIvoE or send an SMS ST as DDMM, e.g. for flight 6E-333 for July 02, send ST 333 0207 to 566772. pic.twitter.com/KkzcTmbf32 - IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 1, 2019

Heavy rains in Mumbai have resulted in the death of at least 16 people and left 13 others injured in Mumbai and Kalyan. The city has received 540 millimetres of rain since Sunday night - the highest over a two-day period in the last decade. BMC commissioner Mr. Pravin Pardeshi claimed, "Mumbai has already witnessed a total of 85% rain only in last 4 days, which is the usual rainfall for entire month of June".

More rains are expected in the coming days. The Regional Meteorological Centre has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai city and its suburbs. Skymet said Mumbai is at "serious risk of flooding" between July 3 and 5, warning that "close to 200 mm or more rain per day is likely during this period".

