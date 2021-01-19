Business Today
Loading...

NASA shares picture of star whose weight is equal to Mount Everest

NASA said the 'matter in the neutron star is packed together so tightly that a sugar-cube-sized amount of neutron star material would weigh more than 1 billion tons'

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | January 19, 2021 | Updated 16:06 IST
NASA shares picture of star whose weight is equal to Mount Everest
Astronomers first detected the neutron star in 2016 by using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and other X-ray observatories

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared a scintillating image of a neutron star in the middle of a supernova remnant via its Chandra X-ray observatory telescope.

The US space agency has claimed the weight of the neutron star would be equal to the weight of Mount Everest.

NASA said the "matter in the neutron star is packed together so tightly that a sugar-cube-sized amount of neutron star material would weigh more than 1 billion tons".

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory (@nasachandraxray)

Astronomers first detected the neutron star in 2016 by using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and other X-ray observatories.

According to NASA, the neutron at the centre of RCW 103, the remains of a supernova explosion, is rotating at once every 24,000 seconds (6.67 hours). It is the slowest spinning neutron star ever detected.

NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory is a telescope specially designed to detect X-ray emission from very hot regions of the universe such as exploded stars, clusters of galaxies, and matter around black holes.

Also read: India Vs Australia: Last time Australia lost a Gabba test Virat Kohli was 16-day old: ICC

Also read: PM Modi, others laud Indian cricket team's big win against Australia, check reactions here

  • Print
  • COMMENT
Tags: neutron | nasa | nasa images | Chandra X-ray observatory | nasa chandra x-ray observatory
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close