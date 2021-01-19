NASA shares picture of star whose weight is equal to Mount Everest

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared a scintillating image of a neutron star in the middle of a supernova remnant via its Chandra X-ray observatory telescope.

The US space agency has claimed the weight of the neutron star would be equal to the weight of Mount Everest.

NASA said the "matter in the neutron star is packed together so tightly that a sugar-cube-sized amount of neutron star material would weigh more than 1 billion tons".

Astronomers first detected the neutron star in 2016 by using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and other X-ray observatories.

According to NASA, the neutron at the centre of RCW 103, the remains of a supernova explosion, is rotating at once every 24,000 seconds (6.67 hours). It is the slowest spinning neutron star ever detected.

NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory is a telescope specially designed to detect X-ray emission from very hot regions of the universe such as exploded stars, clusters of galaxies, and matter around black holes.

