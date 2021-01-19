PM Modi, others laud Indian cricket team's big win against Australia, check reactions here

The Indian cricket team has emerged victorious in the four-match Test series by beating Australia 2-1 and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Rishabh Pant emerged as the star of the show with 89 unbeaten runs. Australia had last lost a Test in Gabba 32 years ago in 1988 against West Indies.

The internet is flooded with reactions from Indian cricket fans who just can't keep calm on this historic win. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Sachin Tendulkar among others also congratulated the team.

Here are a few reactions:





We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

What a Game at Brisbane! It is one of the most memorable victories in the recent years.



Congratulations to the Indian cricket team for winning the Test Match and the series against Australia.



This stupendous victory in Australia is truly remarkable. Well played Team India! â Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 19, 2021

What a rollercoaster ride!



A lot of ups and downs, uncertainty and unpredictability but in the end, #TeamIndia emerges as the winner.



Heartiest congratulations to the whole team and cheers to the young man @RishabhPant17! You have made India proud. #KeepGoing#INDvsAUShttps://t.co/oCc1BNdQO4 â Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 19, 2021

A battered, depleted, and yet spirited side standing up to bullies in their own backyard and pulling off (possibly) the greatest victory since Eden Gardens 2001 is just the fairytale we needed in these dark times.



Thank you and salute, @ajinkyarahane88 and Team India.#INDvsAUSpic.twitter.com/rU6dho6OLc â à¤µà¤°à¥à¤£ ð®ð³ (@varungrover) January 19, 2021

Fortress breached.!!! What a win down under.. Tiranga ucha rahe humara..!!!well done boys for the grit, determination, attitude..heads held high.. @BCCI#INDvsAUSpic.twitter.com/6mS2DfxsQh â Harleen Kaur Deol (@imharleenDeol) January 19, 2021

Bharath Burning Bright! Let the Nation celebrate as a Cricketing Creed beyond Caste, Creed and Affiliations. Team Bharath - all are proud. Congratulations and Blessings. - Sg #INDvsAUS#TeamIndiahttps://t.co/14QGYvUVZd â Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) January 19, 2021

Never like comparing but this has got to be Indiaâs greatest overseas series win. This team should be extremely proud of what they have achieved ðð»ðð»ðð»ðð»#INDvsAUS â Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) January 19, 2021

Historic and a dream come true!

Congratulations India & #TeamIndia for retaining #BorderGavaskarTrophy !

Well done captain @ajinkyarahane88 !

First test defeat for Australia by Team India at Gabba since 1988.

Special moment for all of us!#INDvsAUS#IndiaWins â Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 19, 2021

Tears rolling down my eyes. The last time I got so emotional was at Wankhede when India lifted the WC. Take a bow Team India. Aye aye captain @ajinkyarahane88 ðð½ #INDvsAUS#TeamIndia#GabbaTestpic.twitter.com/SCJXCjZTkz â Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) January 19, 2021

EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO.

Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins!

Congrats India. pic.twitter.com/ZtCChUURLV â Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021

Also read: Rishabh Pant sings 'Spiderman Spiderman Tune Churaya Mere Dil Ka Chain' on 4th day of Brisbane test; here's how Twitter reacted

Also read: JEE, NEET 2021 exam: No change in syllabus, more choices to answer questions