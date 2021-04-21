Nashik oxygen leak: Heart-wrenching tragedy, says PM; Amit Shah condoles loss of lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish and deepest condolences to the family members of patients who lost their lives due to the oxygen leak incident at a hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra.

As many as 22 patients died after oxygen leaked from a tanker at the Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik on Wednesday. More than 170 patients were present at the hospital at the time of the incident. The oxygen supply was cut for around 30 minutes.

"The tragedy at a hospital in Nashik because of oxygen tank leakage is heart-wrenching. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. Condolences to the bereaved families in this sad hour," PM Modi said in his tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the loss of life in the incident.

"I am distressed to hear the news of the accident of oxygen leak in a hospital in Nashik. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

"I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all the other patients," he added.

