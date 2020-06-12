'No extension of Delhi lockdown,' says health minister amid spike in coronavirus cases

While speculations are rife about the extension of lockdown in Delhi, the Health Minister has clarified that lockdown would not be extended in the capital city further.

National Capital Delhi, which is the third-most affected city from coronavirus crisis, reported 34,687 confirmed cases on Friday, as per health ministry data. This include 20,871 active cases, 12,731 recoveries, and 1,085 deaths. Yesterday, the city reported its highest spike in coronavirus cases with 1,877 new cases.

Amid this, the Delhi High Court has expressed concern that the capital is heading towards becoming the "corona capital" of the country. The court also said that it was need of the hour for all private hospitals, equipped with labs, to be allowed to test for COVID-19.

A few days back, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia projected that there would around 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July in Delhi. Sisodia also said the national capital may record 44,000 COVID-19 cases by June 15 and it would need 6,600 beds in hospitals. By June 30, there will be one lakh cases of coronavirus in Delhi and we will need 15,000 beds, Sisodia added.

"It is estimated that Delhi will record 2.15 lakh cases by July 15 and 33,000 beds would be required. There might be 5.5 lakh cases by July 31 and Delhi would need 80,000 beds," the deputy CM said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal and Mizoram are the only two Indian states that have extended the lockdown till June 30.

Currently, India's containment zones are under the fifth phase of lockdown which would end on June 30. However, during this phase, the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted to re-open prohibited activities in a phased-manner in areas outside containment zones.

