NRC Assam: Additional exclusion list released today features more than 1 lakh names

More than a lakh names have been excluded from the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) list released in Assam on Wednesday. The additional exclusion list comprises of 1,02,462 names. These names were initially included in the draft NRC released on July 30 last year but were eventually found ineligible.

According to a statement by the state coordinator of NRC, the list has been published as per provisions of Clause 5 of the Schedule of the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules 2003.

The press release stated, "The Additional Draft Exclusion List will not contain the results of claimants and objectees appearing for hearings held for disposal of Claims and Objections during the period 15th February 2019 to 26th June, 2019. The results of those hearings will be published only in the Final NRC to be published on 31st July 2019. Starting at 10am on 26th June, 2019, the hard copies of the Additional Draft Exclusion List will be available for public view at NRC Seva Kendras (NSK), offices of the Deputy Commissioner/ SDO (Civil)/ Circle Officer during office hours."

People can access the list online on nrcassam.nic.in. The additional exclusion list is also available in designated NRC Seva Kendras (NSKs) as well as in offices of deputy commissioners, sub-divisional officers (civil) and circle officers.

Those who have been excluded will also be informed individually through Letters of Information (LOI) that will be delivered to their residential addresses along with the reason of exclusion. The individuals will get an opportunity to file their claims which will be heard by a Disposing Officer.

The draft was published on July 30, 2019. It included the names of 2.9 crore people out of total applications of 3.29 crore. Forty lakh people were left out in the draft. The NRC in Assam is being updated under the supervision of the Supreme Court and the final list is scheduled to be released on July 31.

(with PTI inputs)

