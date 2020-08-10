One-third Indians not willing to pay more for non-Chinese products: survey

Even as anti-China boycott sentiment remains high in the country after the Galwan Valley clash, a section of Indians are not ready to pocket out more for non-Chinese goods. Nearly one-third of Indians are not willing to pay more for non-Chinese goods, according to the Mood of the Nation 2020 survey conducted by India Today.

While nine out of 10 Indians favoured a boycott of China-made products, only 67 per cent said they were ready to pay more for non-China goods. However, 30 per cent of the 12,021 surveyed said no, they were not ready to pay more, the survey showed.

The survey further said that 90 per cent of the respondents were in favour of banning Chinese products in India. More than 90 per cent backed the government's decision to ban Chinese apps. Seven per cent were not in favour of banning the China-made apps.

The Mood of the Nation survey was carried out across 97 parliamentary constituencies in 194 assembly constituencies across 19 states in India.

The survey included a total of 12,021 interviews which were conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

After the Galwan Valley incident which left 20 Indian soldiers dead, the central government took a slew of economic measures to counter the Chinese aggression. The government banned 59-apps, along with cancellation of contracts given to the Chinese companies in India.