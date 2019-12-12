Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik, Bhumi, Ananya's film set to cross Rs 50-cr mark today

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office collection: Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday starrer film Pati Patni Aur Woh is likely to cross the Rs 50-crore mark today. The film has already done a business of Rs 46.99 crore in the first five days. Looking at its performance, the film is expected to do well on Wednesday too. However, official numbers for Wednesday are not out yet. Director Mudassar Aziz's film earned Rs 5.70 crore and Rs 5.35 crore (approximately), on its first Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

#PatiPatniAurWoh is in no mood to slow down... Will swim past â¹ 50 cr mark today [Day 6]... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr, Mon 5.70 cr, Tue 5.35 cr. Total: â¹ 46.99 cr. #India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 11, 2019

Pati Patni Aur Woh hit the screens on December 6 and had an impressive start, collecting Rs 9.10 crore on its first day. The film did even better on Saturday and Sunday, earning Rs 12.33 crore and Rs 14.51 crore, respectively.

The film is the remake of BR Chopra's 1978 hit comedy of the same name. In Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aryan plays the role of Abhinav, "Chintu" Tyagi, Bhumi Pednekar as Vedika Tyagi, Ananya Panday as Tapasya Singh and Aparshakti Khurana as Fahim Rizvi.

At present, Pati Patni Aur Woh is clashing with Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat. Both Panipat and Pati Patni Aur Woh were released on the same day. However, Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Datt starrer Panipat has witnessed an lukewarm response at the box office. So far, Panipat has raked in only Rs 20.17 crore. With Mardaani 2 featuring Rani Mukerji all set to release this Friday, it is yet to be seen whether Pati Patni Aur Woh will be able to continue its dream run at the box office.

