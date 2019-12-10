Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan delivers his biggest hit so far

Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection: Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday has emerged as proven to be a hit within just 4 days at the box office. The romantic comedy, released on December 6, has minted roughly around Rs 40 crore in its first-four days. The film's gross collection worldwide is recorded Rs 49.68.

Pati Patni Aur Woh earned Rs 9.10 crore, Rs 12.33 crore and Rs 14.51 crore on its first three days respectively.

With this opening weekend collection, Pati Patni Aur Woh has emerged as the most successful film of Kartik Aryan. Pati Patni Aur Woh also registered the highest weekend collection of any Kartik Aaryan movie so far. His last release Luka Chuppi had minted Rs 32.13 crore in the opening weekend.

Furthermore, the film's first weekday collections were also impressive. This mid-range film has registered nearly Rs 5 crore of earning on its first Monday (day 4).

Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is the remake of of the 1978 film with the same name. The original Pati Patni Aur Woh was directed by BR Chopra and featured veteran actor Sanjeev Kumar along with Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is clashing with Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt's period drama "Panipat". However, Panipat's box office collections are almost half of Pati patni Aur Woh. The film could only earn Rs 17.68 on its opening weekend.

Also read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Prediction: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar's film set for a stellar start

Also read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya's film resonates with audience; earns Rs 34 crore