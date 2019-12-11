Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection Day 5: Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya's film inches closer to Rs 50 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office collection: Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday starrer film Pati Patni Aur Woh is doing well at the box office, collecting roughly Rs 45 crore in five days. It is most likely that the film will breach Rs 50 crore mark in next one to two days. Director Mudassar Aziz's film earned Rs 5.70 crore and Rs 4.25 crore (approximately) , on its first Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Pati Patni Aur Woh hit the screens on December 6 and had an impressive start, collecting Rs 9.10 crore. The film did even better on Saturday and Sunday, earning Rs 12.33 crore and Rs 14.51 crore, respectively.

The film is the remake of BR Chopra's 1978 hit comedy of the same name. In Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aryan plays the role of Abhinav, "Chintu" Tyagi, Bhumi Pednekar as Vedika Tyagi, Ananya Panday as Tapasya Singh and Aparshakti Khurana as Fahim Rizvi.

At present, Pati Patni Aur Woh is clashing with Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat. Both Panipat and Pati Patni Aur Woh were released on the same day. However, Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Datt starrer Panipat has witnessed an lukewarm response at the box office. So far, Panipat has raked in Rs 20.17 crore. With another big release, Mardaani 2, featuring Rani Mukerji set to release this Friday, it is yet to be seen whether Pati Patni Aur Woh can continue it dream run at the box office.

Also read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan delivers his biggest hit so far

Also read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya's film resonates with audience; earns Rs 34 crore