Petrol 100 Not Out: Netizens share memes on skyrocketing fuel prices

As prices of petrol and diesel surged to a record-high level across the country, crossing Rs 100 in several cities, fuming netizens took to social media to vent their anger and share memes and jokes. Fuel rates have increased for 12 consecutive days in the country, with petrol crossing Rs 100 mark in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. In Mumbai, it has inched close to Rs 100 as of Saturday, February 20.

The opposition parties are blaming the Centre for a historic increase in fuel rates, on the other hand, the Centre has accused the erstwhile UPA government of not doing anything for import duties on the energy sector. The hike in petrol price is driven by international crude oil but Centre's excise duties and state's taxes are other key factors for towering fuel rates.

Social media is abuzz with conversations surrounding fuel prices as there seems no respite for the common man even in the coming days. Several netizens have started a #Petrol100NotOut trend on Twitter to take a subtle jibe at the Centre for ignoring the common men's ordeal.

A Twitter shared a small video and wrote, "Then - Single drop of water is important...Now - Single drop of #petrol is important".





The monk who sold his Ferrari,



knew about the petrol price hike ...#PetrolPrice#Petrol100NotOut#PetrolPriceHike â Professor (@vipin122821) February 21, 2021

Hands up : nikal sare paise ð·#Petrol100NotOut

pic.twitter.com/dcoPOI6id3 â Mohit Sharma Congress (@Royal_Mohit1) February 20, 2021

#Petrol100NotOut

Yes!!!! We achieved what Congress failed since 60 years... pic.twitter.com/Y5HhJjrs6I â Believe in yourself!!! (@iamKLVR) February 20, 2021

