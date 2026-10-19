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Buying a MacBook before Diwali? New touchscreen and OLED reports raise questions about whether you should wait

Buying a MacBook before Diwali? New touchscreen and OLED reports raise questions about whether you should wait

Reports suggest Apple is preparing a touchscreen OLED MacBook with changes to macOS and a possible November window. Separate the reported features from the price and launch details still unconfirmed.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 20, 2026, 8:00 AM IST
Touch support is the central report
1/6

9to5Mac’s October 18 report describes a possible first touchscreen MacBook, citing earlier reporting and software clues. Apple has not confirmed the product in the sources checked. Treat touch support as a reported development rather than an available feature to order.

OLED is another reported display change
2/6

The same report discusses a tandem OLED panel and a smaller Dynamic Island-style cutout. These are anticipated features, not a published specification sheet. Buyers comparing laptops should keep display technology separate from the still-unconfirmed question of touch input.

macOS may adapt to fingers
3/6

Reporting describes touch-aware interface changes, including larger selectable controls and menus around a touched item. The relevance is how desktop software might handle finger input. It does not establish that every Mac application has already been redesigned or optimised for touch.

A redesign may not bring the expected chip
4/6

9to5Mac reports M5 Pro and M5 Max possibilities rather than the previously expected M6 Pro and Max. Apple has not confirmed that configuration. A redesigned screen and enclosure should not be taken as proof of a particular processor generation.

November 6 is a reported possibility
5/6

The proposed date is linked in reporting to a possible Apple Store reset, not an official launch invitation. Separate announcement, pre-order and delivery dates when following updates. An Indian sale date cannot be inferred solely from overseas retail preparations.

Price is the missing buying variable
6/6

Business Today notes that Apple has not confirmed pricing or launch plans. If you need a laptop immediately, assess the models actually available against your workload and budget. Waiting is easier when your current machine works and the purchase has no fixed deadline.

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