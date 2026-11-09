Six airbags from ₹3.70 lakh: India's most affordable picks

The Maruti Alto K10 is the cheapest car in CarDekho's October 2026 list of models with six airbags as standard, at ₹3.70 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. All 10 models on that list begin below ₹5.80 lakh, and four of them start under ₹5 lakh. For buyers on a tight budget, that changes the starting point of the search.
After the Alto K10 come the Maruti Celerio at ₹4.70 lakh, the Tata Tiago at ₹4.77 lakh and the Maruti WagonR at ₹4.99 lakh. All four appear in CarDekho's list with six airbags as standard. The WagonR was also the third best-selling car in India in the first half of FY27, with 1,16,029 units.
The Maruti Eeco starts at ₹5.28 lakh and the Tata Aeris at ₹5.29 lakh. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios follows at ₹5.60 lakh, the Nissan Magnite at ₹5.68 lakh, the Nissan Gravite at ₹5.73 lakh and the Tata Punch at ₹5.75 lakh. The gap between first and tenth on this list is ₹2.05 lakh.
Compare the Alto K10 with the Maruti S-Presso, which Autocar India's June list shows with two airbags from ₹3.50 lakh. On these two lists, the difference is ₹20,000 for four more airbags. They are different cars, so this is not a like-for-like price of safety, but it shows how small the entry gap has become.
"Starts at" can mislead. Autocar India's under-₹10-lakh list shows the Baleno from ₹5.99 lakh, but says six airbags come from the Zeta trim onward. It says the Fronx, from ₹6.85 lakh, gets them from Sigma. That page is dated August 2025 and may be outdated, so check the price of the variant you actually want.
Autocar India's list has the Mahindra XUV 3XO from ₹7.28 lakh, Kia Sonet from ₹7.30 lakh, Tata Nexon from ₹7.32 lakh, Skoda Kylaq from ₹7.59 lakh, Hyundai Venue from ₹8 lakh and Maruti Brezza from ₹8.26 lakh, all marked as six airbags standard. These prices may be older than CarDekho's, so treat them as approximate.
Airbag count does not tell you how a car's body holds up in a crash. Under Bharat NCAP, six airbags are needed for a four- or five-star rating, but they do not earn one on their own. Before booking, get the on-road price for your variant and look up its crash-test result, if it has one.