Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
Six airbags from ₹3.70 lakh: India's most affordable picks

Six airbags from ₹3.70 lakh: India's most affordable picks

Alto K10 leads at ₹3.70 lakh, and ten cars start under ₹5.80 lakh with six airbags as standard. We also show where a starting price may not include them.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026, 7:00 AM IST
Six airbags now start at ₹3.70 lakh
1/7

The Maruti Alto K10 is the cheapest car in CarDekho's October 2026 list of models with six airbags as standard, at ₹3.70 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. All 10 models on that list begin below ₹5.80 lakh, and four of them start under ₹5 lakh. For buyers on a tight budget, that changes the starting point of the search.

The four under ₹5 lakh
2/7

After the Alto K10 come the Maruti Celerio at ₹4.70 lakh, the Tata Tiago at ₹4.77 lakh and the Maruti WagonR at ₹4.99 lakh. All four appear in CarDekho's list with six airbags as standard. The WagonR was also the third best-selling car in India in the first half of FY27, with 1,16,029 units.

The next six under ₹5.80 lakh
3/7

The Maruti Eeco starts at ₹5.28 lakh and the Tata Aeris at ₹5.29 lakh. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios follows at ₹5.60 lakh, the Nissan Magnite at ₹5.68 lakh, the Nissan Gravite at ₹5.73 lakh and the Tata Punch at ₹5.75 lakh. The gap between first and tenth on this list is ₹2.05 lakh.

Two airbags or six: What the gap can be
4/7

Compare the Alto K10 with the Maruti S-Presso, which Autocar India's June list shows with two airbags from ₹3.50 lakh. On these two lists, the difference is ₹20,000 for four more airbags. They are different cars, so this is not a like-for-like price of safety, but it shows how small the entry gap has become.

Starting price, or six-airbag price?
5/7

"Starts at" can mislead. Autocar India's under-₹10-lakh list shows the Baleno from ₹5.99 lakh, but says six airbags come from the Zeta trim onward. It says the Fronx, from ₹6.85 lakh, gets them from Sigma. That page is dated August 2025 and may be outdated, so check the price of the variant you actually want.

Compact SUVs under ₹10 lakh
6/7

Autocar India's list has the Mahindra XUV 3XO from ₹7.28 lakh, Kia Sonet from ₹7.30 lakh, Tata Nexon from ₹7.32 lakh, Skoda Kylaq from ₹7.59 lakh, Hyundai Venue from ₹8 lakh and Maruti Brezza from ₹8.26 lakh, all marked as six airbags standard. These prices may be older than CarDekho's, so treat them as approximate.

Airbags are only part of the check
7/7

Airbag count does not tell you how a car's body holds up in a crash. Under Bharat NCAP, six airbags are needed for a four- or five-star rating, but they do not earn one on their own. Before booking, get the on-road price for your variant and look up its crash-test result, if it has one.

More In-Pic

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended