Jensen Huang's future at Nvidia uncertain as Yale professor puts CEO job chances at 50-50

Nvidia's board has now ordered an independent investigation. Against this backdrop, Yale professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld believes Huang's position is far from certain, estimating his chances of retaining the CEO role at roughly 50-50.

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What has put Jensen Huang's Nvidia leadership under scrutiny?

The concern goes beyond Huang's personal relationship. Reports suggest that Alice Huang may have been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to gather information about Nvidia and its CEO. These allegations have not been established, and no one has been charged. China's embassy in Washington has also rejected the claims.

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Nvidia's board announced on November 8 that independent directors, supported by external legal counsel, would oversee an investigation into reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. Huang has agreed to cooperate. The board also said it had no reason to believe that Nvidia's trade secrets or US national security had been compromised and expressed confidence in Huang and his leadership team.

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The investigation will also bring attention to Nvidia's dealings with Megaspeed, which reportedly purchased around $2 billion worth of the company's chips. Earlier reports had raised questions about whether the Singapore-based company helped restricted Nvidia processors reach Chinese customers. Nvidia has said those earlier allegations were investigated and debunked.

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Who could replace Jensen Huang if he leaves Nvidia?

Sonnenfeld believes Huang's long record at Nvidia could work in his favour if he can establish that he was misled. However, he has also questioned whether employees and the board would continue to have the same confidence in his judgement.

Finding a successor could be another challenge. Huang reportedly has around 60 direct reports, reflecting Nvidia's relatively flat management structure. Sonnenfeld said this could make it difficult to identify an obvious internal candidate and also mentioned former Google CEO Eric Schmidt as a possible outside option.

The timing adds to the scrutiny. Nvidia is due to announce its earnings on November 17, while three US House committee chairmen have requested a closed-door briefing with Huang on November 18. Sonnenfeld believes Huang may have to hand over some day-to-day responsibilities, even if he remains CEO.

For now, Nvidia has not announced any leadership change. Huang continues to lead the company while the investigation proceeds.