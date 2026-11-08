Visa-free for Indians does not mean stay as long as you like: Limits by country

The Indian passport ranks 84th on the October 2026 Henley Passport Index, up one place, but its access fell from 57 destinations to 55. That count mixes true visa-free entry with visa on arrival and electronic authorisation. A Gulf News breakdown in January put only about 25 in the visa-free group. The bigger question is how long each lets you stay.
Malaysia allows Indian nationals 30 days without a visa for business, tourism, social visits or transit. Travellers must submit the MDAC arrival card online beforehand. The waiver currently runs until 31 December 2026, according to the High Commission of Malaysia as cited by Visafar. Anyone booking for January should check whether it has been extended before paying.
Thailand cut visa-free stays for Indian ordinary passport holders from 60 days to 30 from 15 September 2026, under rules published in its Royal Gazette on 31 August. The exemption is for tourism, and travellers must follow current Thailand Digital Arrival Card rules. Some travel lists still show 60 days, so older itineraries need a check.
Fiji stands out with a stay of four months, or about 120 days. Mauritius and Barbados both allow 90 days. A long permitted stay does not guarantee entry, because the officer at the border makes the final decision. Carry return tickets and proof of where you will stay.
The Philippines and Kazakhstan both allow 14 days. Macao and Qatar allow 30 days, and Qatar's entry comes with conditions such as a confirmed return ticket and a hotel booking. The Philippines also offers an eVisa for up to 59 days, which suits anyone planning a longer island trip.
Indians can move freely into Nepal. Bhutan is open in border areas, but permits are needed to travel further in. Sri Lanka requires a free electronic authorisation, with a 30-day stay. So "no visa" and "no paperwork" are different things, and the same applies to the digital arrival cards used by Thailand and Malaysia.
Sources differ on some places. Wikipedia lists a 90-day visa-free stay in the Maldives, while Gulf News classes it as visa on arrival, so confirm it directly. Before paying for flights, check the official embassy or tourism page for your exact passport type. These rules can change without notice.